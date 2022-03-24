St. Paul Police officers presented prestigious award after saving the life of a teen shot in the neck

Keng Her, Sean Higgins, Nathan Kinn and Dao Vang responded to the shooting on May 11, 2021 outside an apartment on the city's east side.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Four St. Paul Police officers were honored Thursday for saving the life of a teenager who had been shot in the neck outside an apartment building on the city's east side on May 11, 2021.

"We needed to make sure she was OK," said Officer Keng Her. "That was my task at that moment, to make sure she wasn’t bleeding."

Keng Her has been with the department for nine years. He, along with Sean Higgins, Nathan Kinn and Dao Vang, were recognized for their actions that day and given the Life Saving Award in front of their friends and family.

Deputy Chief Jeremy Ellison calling those officers calm and heroic. He said they used tourniquets, bandages and even their hands to stop the bleeding.

"When we show up, we're watching everybody on scene to see if there's a threat, and after that, our focus is on the person who needs the most help," said Her.

The officers never did recover a weapon or know where the shooter was at the time — only that the victim needed help and fast.

"The look on her face, she had in her mind she was going to die this day," said Senior Commander Kurt Hallstrom who oversees dozens of officers.

"It's like I'm a father figure and I'm sending all my children out into harms way every day and it's emotional," said Hallstrom. "I know what they go out to, I know at any moment in time that their lives could change."

The fire department also showed up to help, and its deputy chief is the one who nominated the officers for the award.

As for the case, the shooting was eventually ruled an accident. A St. Paul Police spokesman says the City Attorney’s Office charged the suspect with possession of a pistol without a permit (gross misdemeanor), possession of ammo (gross misdemeanor), recklessly handle or use a dangerous weapon (misdemeanor).

"Once I became a police officer, I immediately knew I wanted to do this the rest of my career," said Her, a once college drop-out now turned award-winning cop.

"We’re not here to get medals or awards," said Her. "I just feel like it was a regular day and it's great to be honored."

MORE NEWS: Officials offer reward for information that leads to arrest in 2016 Morrison County homicide

Watch more local news: