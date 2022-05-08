Search begins for missing St. Paul woman

Police say the 86-year-old woman left her downtown apartment between 1 and 4 a.m. Sunday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 86-year-old woman who has dementia.

According to police, Renedios Verena was last seen wearing blue pajamas and left her downtown apartment on the 60 block of 9th Street East between 1 and 4 a.m.

Saint Paul police say the 86-year-old has dementia and diabetes, is about 4-foot-11-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Officials urge anyone who has seen Verena or knows of her location to call 911 immediately.

Watch more local news: