St. Paul police seek help locating missing infant

St. Paul Police believe 7-month-old Chanelle Jones is in the custody of her father.
Credit: St. Paul PD
Chanelle Jones

ST PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in St. Paul are asking for help from the public in finding a baby they believe was taken from her mother.

St. Paul police think 7-month-old Chanelle Jaliyah Jones is in the custody of her father, and a release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the infant was taken after an assault. At this time it is unknown what method or direction of travel the suspect might be taking, or what the little girl is wearing. 

Anyone who thinks they have seen Chanelle Jones is asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-291-1111.

