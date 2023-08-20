St. Paul Police standoff ends

The SPPD said a suspect was not located at the scene.

ST PAUL, Minn — UPDATE: The St. Paul Police Department said there is no threat to the public after a reported standoff ended without a suspect in custody.

A spokesperson for the police department initially indicated that a male suspect armed with a pistol was found at the scene. After the standoff ended, the spokesperson said that it was the man's family who reported the man was armed.

According to the department, officers were initially called to the 800 block of Sherburne Avenue at 5 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

A spokesperson for the department originally said a man was believe to be in the home with family members, which included children; those original reports indicated the man let the family members go after negotiations with the police.

The SPPD is still searching and the investigation remains open.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+