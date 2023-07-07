Police: Body of woman last seen in July 2021 found in Coon Rapids

According to St. Paul Police, Joseph Jorgenson, who is charged with killing Manijeh Starren, is a person of interest in Fanta Xayavong's disappearance and death.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police said investigators have located the body of Fanta Xayavong, who was last seen alive in July 2021.

During a press conference Friday, SPPD PIO Sgt. Mike Ernster said the 33-year-old woman's body was found inside a storage unit in Coon Rapids on Thursday, July 6. A missing person investigation into Xayavong's whereabouts began back in May when a friend contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's Human Trafficking tipline, police said.

From that tip, police said they learned Xayavong, of Lakeville, had reportedly been in an abusive relationship with 40-year-old Joseph Steven Jorgenson and that the caller was concerned for her safety.

Sgt. Ernster confirmed that Jorgenson, of Maplewood, is a person of interest in Xayavong's case, though he has not been charged with any crimes in connection to her disappearance or death.

"Cases like these are horrific and they impact everyone in our community," SPPD Chief Axel Henry said Friday, adding, "Thankfully cases like this are extremely rare, but they are reminders to all of us that monsters can be real."

In June, Jorgenson was charged with second-degree murder for the disappearance and eventual death of another woman, 34-year-old Manijeh "Mani" Starren. Starren was reported missing in early June after her family hadn't heard from her since April 21.

During a press conference following Jorgenson's arrest on June 30, SPPD PIO Sgt. Mike Ernster said his department also had reason to believe Jorgenson had a possible relationship with Xayavong, and his department was investigating any possible connections.

On Friday, July 7, police also executed a search warrant at a home in Shoreview, Minnesota that belonged to Jorgenson until Sept. 2022 as part of their investigation into Xayavong's death.

SPPD asks that anyone with information about Joseph Jorgenson or any other missing individuals call the BCA tipline at 1-877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and needs help, call 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788 to be connected with someone from the National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline includes more options for support and identifiers of abuse on its website.

For Minnesota residents, Cornerstone MN offers resources and safe housing for domestic abuse survivors and crime victims. Call 1-866-223-1111 or chat online with the crisis hotline.

