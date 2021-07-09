St. Paul Public Schools to change schedules, provide Metro Transit cards amid bus driver shortage

Time schedules at seven district schools will change, and students at four high schools will receive Metro Transit cards.

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Public Schools is responding to a shortage of bus drivers by adjusting schedules at some schools, and giving some high schoolers free Metro Transit cards.

The district said it was already down 40 bus drivers -- a gap that nearly doubled last week when one of its contractors told the district they would be 36 drivers short.

District officials said Tuesday that seven schools will adjust their schedules, moving their school days between 15 minutes and one hour earlier or later than originally planned.

Those schools are:

American Indian Magnet

Battle Creek Middle School

Capitol Hill Magnet School.

Jie Ming Mandarin Immersion

L’Etoile du Nord Elementary

Murray Middle School

Wellstone Elementary

Officials said the changes will allow eligible students to keep riding the bus. The seven schools' schedules will remain altered until "at least" winter break.

High school students at another four schools can ride Metro Transit this year with a free student "Go-To card," district officials said. The schools listed below were chosen because they are close to several Metro Transit routes.

Central High School

Como Park Senior High

Harding Senior High

Washington Technology Magnet School

District officials said students at Johnson High School, Gordon Parks and Creative Arts Secondary already use Metro Transit.

In a Tuesday press release announcing the changes, a district spokesperson apologized and said the changes are "difficult," especially so close to the first day of school.

"We wish circumstances were different, and are prioritizing school bus transportation for elementary and middle school students," said Jackie Turner, Chief Operations Officer for SPPS.

District superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard asked community members to be mindful of kids walking to and from bus stops.