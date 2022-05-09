How St. Paul railroad workers helped establish Labor Day holiday

Fed up with their wages being cut, workers marched and threw garbage on the railroad tracks, inspiring a strike in 1894.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST PAUL, Minn. — Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was in Rochester Monday where a local union gathered to recognize thousands of its health care workers.

It was part of the Labor Day holiday that dates back 128 years. It was founded, in part, due to railway workers from St. Paul's east side who first went on strike back in 1894.

"It’s not just about wages and benefits, but about having a voice," said Peter Rachleff. He started the East Side Freedom Library in 2014 and was a longtime history professor at Macalester College.

Rachleff says local railway workers first marched in 1894 to protest their wages that kept being cut. It started a movement that would grow to 100,000 people, forcing President Grover Cleveland to create a holiday and hopefully win back working class support.

Instead, union membership soared to about 30%. It then fell in the 1970s to about 10% during a fiscal crisis when products were made more cheaply, and companies moved overseas.

"It was about not having either the jobs or the muscle to maintain that union presence," said Rachleff. "I think there's a lot to learn from history, but I see new people coming forward to make a difference."

Unionization is gaining momentum again at corporations like Amazon and Starbucks and local grocery and book stores. The pandemic, in particular, is putting a microscope on worker conditions, including those for nurses.

Fifteen-thousand of them are preparing to strike across the state next week.

"This is about trying to create a better health care system," said Rachleff. "This is going to be fought out in the court of public opinion and it's not about shutting the hospital down."

Nurses are negotiating for better staffing, more security and a 30% raise. More negotiations are planned this week.

Making it clear, Rachleff says, that labor struggles still exist and that some fights are more about people being heard.

"We're surrounded by stories of workers of all sorts organizing to try and make their lives, and through that, our whole society's lives better," said Rachleff.

The library is hosting a Labor Solidarity Picnic on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In the meantime, the potential strike would impact seven hospital systems. Some hospital leaders have filed an unfair labor practice charge against the nurses union, saying it didn't file a 30-day notice with the Bureau of Mediation Services.

Other hospital leaders are asking for a mediator during negotiations.

All of them have issued statements reassuring patients that the hospitals will stay open.

Watch more local news: