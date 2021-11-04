St. Paul rally calls for answers in 2009 Justin Teigen death

Sunday's rally began near Midway Shopping Center and then continued out onto the streets.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Dozens of demonstrators took to the streets Sunday afternoon in St. Paul calling on more police transparency surrounding the 2009 death of Justin Teigen.

According to the event organizer Families Supporting Families Against Police Brutality, the "Justice for Justin Teigen March and Rally" was held to raise questions about the investigation into Teigen's death.

Teigen's family members say he was killed after being beaten up by St. Paul police officers and thrown into a dumpster, but St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders says Teigen died fleeing from police. Linders said in a press release back in 2020 that Teigen hid in a dumpster and “he died when he was crushed after a garbage truck picked up the dumpster and drove away.”

Teigen's family says police haven't been transparent with their investigation.