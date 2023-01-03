St. Paul opens applications for Rondo Inheritance Fund

The fund would help "direct descendants" of families from the historic Rondo neighborhood by offering thousands of dollars for loans or repairs.

ST PAUL, Minn — St. Paul is launching a program aimed at rebuilding the generational wealth lost by families of the historic Rondo neighborhood.

The neighborhood once housed a thriving African American community. Then in the 1950s and 60s, it was razed and split apart to build Interstate 94.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter's Inheritance Fund offers forgivable loans and money for home improvements to "direct descendants" of families who were displaced.

"We are proud and excited to be leading an effort to rebuild the generational wealth lost by families of Old Rondo who were displaced in order to build I-94," said Mayor Carter in a news release. "We've heard public apologies for decades; now we're taking action to help restore what was suddenly stripped away."

Applicants can receive up to $110,000 in forgivable loans for home down payments and up to $80,000 for repairs.

Families interested in the Inheritance Fund can apply for the "Downpayment Assistance Program intake form (for the purchase of a new home) or the Homeowner Rehab Program intake form (for repairs to a current home)," according to a news release. The Down Payment Assistance Program is funded through existing money in the city's Housing Trust Fund. The Housing Rehab Program is funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant dollars.

The completed forms will be reviewed and applicants will be put on a waiting list and receive the full Inheritance Fund application packet in the mail on a "first-come, first-served basis as staffing and funding allow."

The St. Paul City Council passed Mayor Carter's Inheritance Fund proposal at the start of the new year, several months after Carter shared plans for the fund during his annual budget address last August.

