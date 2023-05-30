Rosé Fest coming to Kellogg Mall Park in St. Paul

Tickets for the festival start at $60 and include wine samples, food from Revival Smoked Meats and access to other entertainment and activities.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A festival dedicated to rosé, a quintessentially summer wine, is returning to St. Paul in just a few weeks.

On Saturday, June 10, which just so happens to be National Rosé Day, Kellogg Mall Park will host Rosé Fest – a chance for connoisseurs and casual drinkers alike to sample eight different rosé wines.

Tickets for the festival start at $60 and include 10 wine samples, one food item from Revival Smoked Meats and access to live entertainment, shopping and other activities.

VIP tickets get you early admission to the festival, unlimited wine samples, a full-catered meal from Revival and more.

Rosé Fest runs from 3-8 p.m. (VIP access at 3 p.m., general admission at 4 p.m.), rain or shine.

“Rosé is really having a moment, and while we’re bringing truly excellent wines for guests to enjoy at this event, it is designed for everybody from the newest wine novices to the most well-studied sommeliers,” Chuck Kanski of Solo Vino said in a statement Tuesday. “National Rosé Day is the perfect time to enjoy this crisp, refreshing, light-bodied wine. More than anything, Rosé Fest is a celebration of summer in Minnesota!”

It's the latest festival to make it onto the Twin Cities event calendar for this summer. The weekend before Rose Fest, St. Paul will host Grand Old Day on June 4 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

And in Minneapolis, Taste of Minnesota will take over Nicollet Mall on July 2 and 3 for the first time since 2010.

