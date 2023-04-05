St. Paul Saints delay home opener again

A combination of heavy winds and low temperatures are causing the team to delay its home opener until Thursday.

ST PAUL, Minn — The Saint Paul Saints have shifted back their opening day for the second time, the team announced on Wednesday.

A combination of heavy winds and low temperatures are causing the team to delay its home opener until Thursday, April 6.

The team is also moving up their game time on Thursday, from 6:37 p.m. to 3:07 p.m. hoping to take advantage of the warmest time of the day. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m., according to the team.

"Maybe the St. Paul Saints can open their season in Anchorage Alaska, where the feels like temperature is twice as warm as it is in St. Paul." suggests the Saints' websites.

The team has started the season 2-1, with all of its games coming against the Toledo Mud Hens, the minor league affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

The Minnesota Twins, meanwhile, are scheduled to host their opening day on Friday.

