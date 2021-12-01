St. Paul School Board votes to close six schools over declining enrollment

Despite last minute objections, the board went forward with the decision in a meeting on Monday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Members of the St. Paul School Board voted to close six schools in the district, citing declining enrollment.

Among the schools slated to close at the end of the current school year are Galtier Elementary School; Jackson Preparatory Elementary School; John A. Johnson Achievement Plus Elementary; L'Etoile du Nord French Immersion Lower; Parkway Montessori and Community Middle School.

Barack and Michelle Obama Elementary will close at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year.

St. Paul Public Schools officials say some of the buildings will be repurposed for other uses within the district, like early education hubs. At the end of the day, school district officials determined that having fewer school buildings open in St. Paul would allow them to better allocate resources.

"Where we can create capacity in one space, it makes a lot of sense, so we are going to need to be flexible," said SPPS Superintendent Joe Gothard before the final vote.

According to district's original the plan to close five schools before the 2022-23 school year, close to 3,000 students would be affected, representing around 9% of the students in the district.