St. Paul shooting and carjacking suspect killed in confrontation with officers in St. Cloud

Police said the man shot at St. Paul officers on Monday night, then was shot while police attempted to take him into custody in St. Cloud on Tuesday evening.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud Police said a man suspected in a St. Paul shooting and carjacking case was shot and killed in a confrontation with officers in St. Cloud on Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers from St. Cloud, St. Paul, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were attempting to take the man into custody when he was shot. It's currently unclear which agencies were directly involved in the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is conducting an investigation.

A news release from St. Cloud police said the man was suspected in a shooting and carjacking in St. Paul on Monday night, where he was accused of firing shots at St. Paul officers. St. Paul Police said at least one SPPD officer fired a weapon in that incident; police later said nobody was injured in Monday night's gunfire exchange.

St. Cloud PD said officers located the man in the 2200 block of West Division Street just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening. SCPD said officers blocked the man's vehicle with an armored vehicle, and were attempting to take him into custody when the man left his own vehicle with a weapon.

"Multiple officers from each of the agencies fired their weapons at the suspect stopping him from further action," the news release stated. "Officers attempted life-saving efforts with Mayo Ambulance however the suspect died on scene."

St. Cloud PD said a woman in the man's vehicle also received non-life threatening injuries and was hospitalized. No officers were injured.