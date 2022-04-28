St. Paul Starbucks baristas first in Minnesota to unionize

Employees from the location at 300 Snelling Avenue voted 14-1 in favor of joining Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The staff at the Starbucks location on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul are suddenly more than just co-workers after the sun came up Thursday morning.

They're union brothers and sisters as well.

A 14-1 vote on Wednesday makes this Starbucks the first corporate-owned, unionized store in the state, according to labor organizers who are celebrating the development and what it means.

"We're so proud to have won this victory and hope it sets the tone for more organizing in Minnesota," the organizing committee said in a statement on Twitter following the vote.

The Snelling Avenue Starbucks staff is now part of Workers United, which is a subsidiary of Service Employees International Union, best known for representing employees in the textiles and manufacturing industries. Now they're making inroads into restaurants and coffee shops.

As of April 14, reports show at least five Minnesota locations have either announced or filed to unionize, including the Starbucks location on the first floor of the Mall of America and the store at West 54th Street and South Lyndale Avenue in Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Starbucks barista Phoebe Dehring recently shared with KARE 11 a letter addressed to Starbucks president and CEO Howard Schultz outlining several concerns, including customer tipping ability and inflation.

"Our hours have been cut across the board and many of us feel we can't support ourselves and our families," Dehring said. "We also would like additional sick hours and guaranteed isolation pay when partners get COVID. Even though we're all vaccinated, we've had quite a few people get COVID and end up using all their sick hours trying to support themselves."

How is Starbucks handling the change? A corporate spokesperson sent the following statement to KARE 11's Kiya Edwards.

“We will become the best version of Starbucks by co-creating our future directly as partners. And we will strengthen the Starbucks community by upholding each other’s dreams; upholding the standards and rituals of the company; celebrating partner individuality and voice; and upholding behaviors of mutual respect and dignity.”

KARE news partner MPR reports that at least 20 Starbucks locations around the country have now unionized, with hundreds more taking steps to hold elections.

