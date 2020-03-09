St. Paul to test 'guaranteed income' program

The pilot program will provide 150 families affected by the pandemic with $500 per month for up to 18 months.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The city of St. Paul will begin testing a pilot program this fall which will provide a guaranteed income for select families impacted by COVID-19 in some of the city's lowest wealth neighborhoods.

Mayor Melvin Carter signed an executive order Thursday to authorize the People's Prosperity Pilot program. Under the program, as many as 150 families will receive $500 per month for up to 18 months.

The estimated $1.5 million needed for the program will come from the Mayors For Guaranteed Income national network, philanthropy, and City of Saint Paul CARES funds.

“More than ever before, this economic crisis has pushed families into crisis, struggling to maintain basic necessities for their children,” Mayor Carter said in a statement. “This demonstration pilot is an exciting new approach to support our most vulnerable families while helping build the case for permanent guaranteed income programs at state and federal levels.”

The 150 families will be chosen at random from participants already enrolled in the CollegeBound Saint Paul program, which provides starter funds for college savings accounts. The participants will also be selected from the city's lowest wealth and most racially diverse neighborhoods, in zip codes 55104, 55106, 55117 and 55119.

The cash payments are expected to begin this fall.

“The divide between the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’ has never been more clearly on display. In our rich, developed nation, billionaire employers hire people at poverty wages and government programs are errantly designed to keep people stuck in low wage jobs with no path upward,” Council President Amy Brendmoen said in a statement. “I am proud that leadership in Saint Paul continues to create innovative ways to break cycles of poverty. The guaranteed income pilot program gives us an opportunity to directly impact our most vulnerable community members by leveraging private partnerships and non-local funding sources. It is my hope that this 18-month test will demonstrate a new approach that can be taken to a broader level.”

To be eligible for the program, households will need to verify that they've experienced financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, due to circumstances like loss of work, lack of child care, or a positive COVID-19 test result in the family. Participants also cannot be a city employee or hold public office in the city of St. Paul.