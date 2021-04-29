St. Paul police seek help finding missing therapy dog

Ladybug is a Shar Pei, Pitbull and Retriever mix. She typically wears a pink collar and a red therapy dog vest, police said.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public's help after a U.S. Navy veteran reported his vehicle was stolen with his therapy dog inside on Tuesday.

Police posted on social media Thursday asking if anyone in the area had seen Ladybug, a Shar Pei, Pitbull and Retriever mix. Ladybug typically wears a pink collar and a red therapy dog vest, police said. She also has a small scar on her left rear leg.

The department said Ladybug's owner reported his gray 2008 Dodge Caliber stolen with the dog inside on Tuesday. The vehicle is missing its front passenger hub cap, and also has damage to its front driver-side bumper.

Police are asking anyone with information on Ladybug to contact 651-266-6546.