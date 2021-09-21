St. Paul water judged as 'Best in Glass'

A panel of industry experts voted the Saintly City's drinking water tops in Minnesota based on taste, color, odor and "mouth feel."

DULUTH, Minn. — When it comes to drinking water, the stuff that comes out of the taps in St. Paul is as good as it gets in Minnesota.

So says a panel of industry experts who voted Saint Paul Regional Water Services (SPRWS) "Best in Glass" as the provider of Minnesota's best drinking water.

The big win came at the Annual Conference for the Minnesota Section of the American Water Works Association (MN AWWA), recently held in Duluth. In the first round of the “Best in Glass” competition, conference participants selected the top four water samples provided by water utilities across the state.

Saint Paul Regional Water Services, along with Rochester Public Utilities, the city of Moorhead, and city of St. Peter advanced into the second round of judging. There, an expert panel judged the four finalists on taste, color, odor and "mouth feel" during a blind taste test, drinking water that was served at room temperature. Saint Paul was the unanimous winner.

“Our water is second to none,” said Mara Humphrey, president of the Board of Water Commissioners in a released statement. “There is a reason that St. Paul has some of the best breweries in the state: We have the best water.”

“This recognition exemplifies the commitment the 255 employees of SPRWS place in providing excellent drinking water,” added SPRWS General Manager Patrick Shea.