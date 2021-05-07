St. Paul police rescue man from the Mississippi River

Early Monday morning crews freed a man from the water after his foot became stuck under a log.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Monday morning crews from St. Paul freed a man from the Mississippi River after he became trapped in the water near the Wabasha Street Bridge.

Multiple reports came in around 2:45 a.m., and officers found the man in the river when they arrived. His foot was trapped under a log, but St. Paul Fire Medics and the Water Patrol Units were able to get him safely out of the waters around Raspberry Island.

The man told medics that he had been talking with a woman, and that she may have been in the water with him. He was unable to give the medics any details about the woman, and later admitted he was on drugs.

Medics took the man to Regions Hospital for an evaluation, and his current condition is unknown.