x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

University of St. Thomas announces $75M donation to build hockey and basketball arena

The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will be the new home to the Tommies hockey and basketball teams.
Credit: University of St. Thomas
Rendering of Lee and Penny Anderson Arena

ST PAUL, Minn — University of St. Thomas officials announced Tuesday that a $75 million donation will be used to help build a multi-use arena on their St. Paul campus. 

The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will be the new home for the school's Division I men's and women's hockey and basketball programs.

Two long-standing benefactors of Minnesota's largest private university, Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida, donated the money. 

St. Thomas officials say it's the largest single donation to a Minnesota college or university.

The Andersons had previously donated $60 million in 2007 for the construction of the Anderson Student Center, the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex and the Anderson Parking Facility. 

Credit: University of St. Thomas

"Higher education is one of the world's most important institutions because it truly has an ability to have a positive impact on the world, and the world needs St. Thomas' students and graduates. For the first time ever, Minnesotans have a private university option for D-I caliber education and athletics and we're proud to be part of making this vision a reality for young people in Minnesota and beyond," Lee Anderson said in the news release.

Lee Anderson was the owner and chairman of the St. Paul-based APi Group, a multibillion-dollar company "with over 40 independently managed specialty construction companies in almost 300 locations worldwide," the news release stated.

University officials say their goal is to raise another $131 million for the new hockey and basketball arena that will be built on the university's south campus. 

Officials estimate the total project will be $175 million. 

The university hired Ryan Companies US, Inc. and Crawford Architects to build the new facility. 

St. Thomas officials say they plan to break ground in 2024, with a target opening of fall 2025. 

"This is about more than just hockey and basketball games – this is a gift that will be transformative for our entire St. Paul campus, enhance the experience of our students, and raise visibility for the university as a whole," said St. Thomas President Rob Vischer said in a statement.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

KARE 11 News Now - Jan. 17, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out