University of St. Thomas announces $75M donation to build hockey and basketball arena

The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will be the new home to the Tommies hockey and basketball teams.

ST PAUL, Minn — University of St. Thomas officials announced Tuesday that a $75 million donation will be used to help build a multi-use arena on their St. Paul campus.

The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will be the new home for the school's Division I men's and women's hockey and basketball programs.

Two long-standing benefactors of Minnesota's largest private university, Lee and Penny Anderson of Naples, Florida, donated the money.

St. Thomas officials say it's the largest single donation to a Minnesota college or university.

The Andersons had previously donated $60 million in 2007 for the construction of the Anderson Student Center, the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex and the Anderson Parking Facility.

"Higher education is one of the world's most important institutions because it truly has an ability to have a positive impact on the world, and the world needs St. Thomas' students and graduates. For the first time ever, Minnesotans have a private university option for D-I caliber education and athletics and we're proud to be part of making this vision a reality for young people in Minnesota and beyond," Lee Anderson said in the news release.

Lee Anderson was the owner and chairman of the St. Paul-based APi Group, a multibillion-dollar company "with over 40 independently managed specialty construction companies in almost 300 locations worldwide," the news release stated.

University officials say their goal is to raise another $131 million for the new hockey and basketball arena that will be built on the university's south campus.

Officials estimate the total project will be $175 million.

The university hired Ryan Companies US, Inc. and Crawford Architects to build the new facility.

St. Thomas officials say they plan to break ground in 2024, with a target opening of fall 2025.