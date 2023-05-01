Staff member airlifted after assault at Moose Lake sex offender facility

The 53-year-old victim was transported to a hospital by air ambulance. His condition is unknown this morning.

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — A staff member at the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) in Moose Lake was airlifted after being assaulted by an inmate Monday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the facility just before 1:30 p.m. on a report of a client assault on a staff member, according to a press release from the Carlton County Sheriff's Office. The 53-year-old victim was transported to a hospital by air ambulance. His condition is unknown as of Tuesday morning.

Officials with the MSOP told KBJR, an NBC affiliate out of Duluth, that the staff member was performing rounds when the client allegedly approached him from behind and struck him with a heavy object.

After the staffer fell to the ground, the client allegedly continued beating and kicking him in the head before other staff members could intervene.

“We are deeply disturbed by such a brutal, senseless attack. I’m grateful to those who tried to intervene and protect our coworker," MSOP Executive Director Nancy Johnston said in a statement Monday night. "Our hearts are with him and his family, and we’ll be there to support him as he recovers."

A 29-year-old man was arrested and is awaiting charges.





Watch more local news: