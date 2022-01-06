Stalled pickup bursts into flames after being rear-ended near Forest Lake

According to Minnesota State Patrol, nobody was injured in the crash.

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — An unoccupied pickup truck burst into flames after being struck by a commercial vehicle Wednesday near Forest Lake.

Traffic cameras show the unoccupied pickup truck stalled in the center lane of Interstate 35 near County Road 2 before being rear-ended by a truck, sending both vehicles off the road. The pickup truck then burst into flames while the commercial truck slammed into a light pole.

According to Minnesota State Patrol the pickup truck was disabled after striking a deer and the driver left the vehicle with its hazard lights on. Nobody was injured in the crash.

