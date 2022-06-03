'Stand with Ukraine' rally draws hundreds to Minnesota Capitol

During the rally, Gov. Walz declared March 6, 2022 as Ukrainian Solidarity Day in Minnesota.

ST PAUL, Minnesota — Hundreds gathered on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol on Sunday afternoon for a rally in solidarity with Ukraine.

The "Stand with Ukraine" rally was organized by the Ukrainian American Community Center in Minneapolis in partnership with local Ukrainian churches and organizations.

"Since the start of the war 10 days ago, many Ukrainian cities have been bombed and thousands of Ukrainians have been senselessly murdered," said Luda Anastazievsky, chair of the Minnesota Ukrainian American Advocacy Committee.

Anastazievsky said she has not been able to get in touch with her friends and relatives in Ukraine for the past week.

Many of those at the rally have loved ones fleeing war.

"1.5 million refugees have now left the country. My own elderly parents are now refugees," said Paul Gavriluk a professor of theology at the University of St. Thomas.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan spoke at the rally voicing their support for Ukraine.

I’m proud to declare today as Ukrainian Solidarity Day in Minnesota.



We stand with our Ukrainian community as the brave and resilient people of Ukraine continue to defend freedom and democracy against tyranny. pic.twitter.com/JfbccdcDlr — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 7, 2022

"Minnesota has a proud tradition of welcoming and providing sanctuary for those in need. We are here for any Ukrainians to find that peace and to find that sanctuary in Minnesota," Gov. Walz said.

Gov. Walz also spoke about the need to stand in political solidarity, saying, "We need to, across this nation, as we did in Minnesota, divest from any Russian contracts."

Jacob Millner, regional director of the Minneapolis-St. Paul American Jewish Committee, said "We support the toughest possible sanctions aimed to curb Russia's maligned behavior."

Many people at the rally held signs calling for a no-fly zone over Ukraine. The U.S. and NATO have been opposed to creating a no-fly zone fearing it could provoke a wider war. President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that countries imposing a no-fly zone would be considered participants in the war.

"The no-fly zone is critical here. Right now we have hospitals that are getting bombed," said Lyuba Megits, a psychiatrist in the Twin Cities with the Minnesota Medical Relief team.

‘Stand with Ukraine’ rally happening now at Minnesota State Capitol. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/sKk92nnqfd — Heidi Wigdahl (@HeidiWigdahl) March 6, 2022

The volunteer group of physicians and other health care workers in Minnesota recently formed as a way to help Ukraine.

They're taking donations and sending medical supplies to Western Ukraine once a week.

"We literally have friends who are working as doctors asking us, 'Please send us bulletproof vests,'" Megits said. "This is just crazy to me that I have to be going around trying to fundraise and trying to help my friends from getting killed while they're trying to do their job."

Jacob Frey introduced himself at the rally by saying, "I'm the mayor of Minneapolis and I am a proud Ukrainian Jew." Frey went on to say, "We cannot stand idly by. We all must do our part."

Leaders from Minnesota's Ukrainian, Jewish, German, Polish, Swedish, and Lithuanian communities also spoke at the rally.