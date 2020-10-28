City Pages to permanently end operations

Owner Star Tribune Media Co. says the alternative weekly news outlet will shut down both print and digital operations, effective immediately.

MINNEAPOLIS — According to a Wednesday article from the Star Tribune, City Pages will end operations and close immediately.

The article said that due to a loss of ad revenue tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, Star Tribune Media Co., which owns City Pages, could no longer sustain the alternative weekly outlet.

The article also said that 30 people will lose their jobs due to this closure, though a GoFundMe page has been set up for City Pages staff by Star Tribune digital projects editor Matthew DeLong.

Additionally, the Star Tribune Media Co. said City Pages staffers will be offered severance and will be eligible for open news and advertising jobs at the Star Tribune.