Starting in August, new residents won't be required to take written test to get license

New residents will just need to have a valid license from another state.

ST PAUL, Minn. — New Minnesota residents will soon be getting an even warmer welcome.

Starting Aug. 1, people moving to the state won't be required to take a written test to obtain a Minnesota driver's license. The incoming resident will just need to have a valid license from another state.

“It just makes sense," Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) Director Pong Xiong said. “Eligible drivers are already licensed in another state; they've proven they can drive safely."

According to DVS, people will have an option to get a same-day license at one of two locations -- Dakota County License Center in Lakeville or Clay County Department of Motor Vehicles in Moorhead. Otherwise, the process will now take less than a month for new residents to get their new license -- about one week for the application to process and then two weeks for the card to arrive in the mail. To find an office near you, click here.

Anyone looking to get a new license should bring:

Two documents that include your full name and birth date, such as a passport, military ID or marriage certificate. For more information about what documents are accepted, click here.

Out-of-state driver's license or certified driving record.

If you are eligible for a Social Security number, you must provide the number.

The $38 fee for a class D license.

The new law won't take effect until Aug. 1, so new residents will still have to take a written test to get their Minnesota license until that time.

