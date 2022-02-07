Minnesota legislator injured in snowmobile crash near Motley

State Senator John Jasinski of Faribault says he suffered a broken pelvis, broken ribs, and a fractured vertebrae while riding near Motley Feb. 4.

MOTLEY, Minn. — A state lawmaker from southeastern Minnesota suffered significant injuries Feb. 4 while riding a snowmobile in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old State Senator John Jasinski (R-Faribault) was riding with fellow lawmaker Mark Johnson near Motley last Friday when their two machines collided.

Investigators say the two men were on a trail approaching a 90-degree turn when Johnson's sled rear-ended the one Jasinski was riding, causing him to be thrown from the snowmobile.

In a news release, Jasinski says he suffered a broken pelvis, broken vertebrae and broken ribs in the crash and was airlifted from the scene for treatment at North Memorial Medical Center. He shared that doctors believe he will make a full recovery.

"While the physical recovery may be long, I’m ready to participate with remote access for hearings and floor sessions and fully engage in this session," Jasinski said in a released statement. "I also will be in regular communication with Senate staff and my Legislative Assistant to continue to provide the best constituent services to my district."

Johnson, a 38-year-old Republican State Senator from East Grand Forks, was not injured.

