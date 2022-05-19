State Patrol Chopper makes emergency landing after being struck by duck

The helicopter pilot was injured after a duck flew through the windshield.

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. — On Wednesday night, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was helping a local police department is Wabasha County when a duck flew through its windshield and struck the State Patrol pilot.

According to Minnesota State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank, the pilot apparently suffered a head injury.

The pilots were able to land the chopper at the St. Paul airport shortly after the incident and the injured pilot was taken to Regions Hospital.

The State Patrol pilot suffered non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.

Officials are assessing the damage to the Bell 407 helicopter.

Watch more local news: