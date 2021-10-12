State Patrol: Crash between school bus, passenger vehicle shuts down westbound Hwy 212 in Carver County

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a serious crash that happened Tuesday evening in Carver County.
According to the State Patrol, the crash happened on westbound Highway 22 near County Road 31. Authorities say the crash involves a passenger vehicle and school bus. Preliminary information from the investigation indicates injuries on the school bus are non-life threatening.
Information from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows the crash happened in Norwood Young America and the westbound lanes of Hwy 212 is currently closed.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is released.