Fatal crash between school bus and car on Saturday

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. — A school bus and a Ford Mustang were involved in a collision on Saturday night leaving at least one person dead, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Troopers said that a school bus with eight teens was headed eastbound on I-90 in Faribault County around 8:45 p.m. Saturday when it collided with a 2006 Ford Mustang headed westbound.
Officials have not released information about the number of people injured in the crash as of Sunday afternoon.
According to a social media post from Waseca Public Schools, no students or staff were seriously injured in the accident.
KARE 11 will update this story as more info is made available.
