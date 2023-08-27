Fatal crash between school bus and car on Saturday

Minnesota State Troopers said the accident happened on I-90 near Faribault just before 8:45 p.m.

FARIBAULT COUNTY, Minn. — A school bus and a Ford Mustang were involved in a collision on Saturday night leaving at least one person dead, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Troopers said that a school bus with eight teens was headed eastbound on I-90 in Faribault County around 8:45 p.m. Saturday when it collided with a 2006 Ford Mustang headed westbound.

Officials have not released information about the number of people injured in the crash as of Sunday afternoon.

According to a social media post from Waseca Public Schools, no students or staff were seriously injured in the accident.

