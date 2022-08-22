State Patrol investigating a serious crash on I-94 near Highway 101 in Rogers

A fatal crash on westbound I-94 near Highway 101 in Rogers is creating significant traffic backups. The highway is reduced to one lane.

ROGERS, Minnesota — Minnesota State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 94 near Highway 101 near Rogers involving a dump truck and several vehicles.

An incident report from State Patrol says the crash happened on the westbound side of the highway which has caused significant traffic backups.

The westbound exit on I-94 at Dayton Parkway is currently closed.

Several emergency crews are on the scene and traffic is down to one lane, according to traffic footage from MnDOT.

State Patrol could not confirm with KARE 11 a timeline for when this scene will be cleaned up.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

