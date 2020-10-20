State Patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 169 just north of St. Peter

The northbound lanes have since been reopened, but as of 8:45 p.m. Monday, the southbound lanes remain closed between Le Seuer and St. Peter.

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Monday just north of St. Peter in Lake Prairie Township.

According to officials, the crash occurred at around 4:30 on Highway 169, temporarily shutting down traffic in both directions.

Hwy 169 southbound remains closed between Le Sueur and St. Peter at this time - due to serious crash. - Detour in place. https://t.co/Y4XMCAvdQJ — MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) October 20, 2020

The northbound lanes have since been reopened, but as of 8:45 p.m. Monday, the southbound lanes remain closed between Le Seuer and St. Peter.

No further details about the crash have been provided.