State Patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 169 just north of St. Peter

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Monday just north of St. Peter in Lake Prairie Township.
According to officials, the crash occurred at around 4:30 on Highway 169, temporarily shutting down traffic in both directions.
The northbound lanes have since been reopened, but as of 8:45 p.m. Monday, the southbound lanes remain closed between Le Seuer and St. Peter.
No further details about the crash have been provided.
