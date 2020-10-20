x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Local News

State Patrol investigating fatal crash on Highway 169 just north of St. Peter

The northbound lanes have since been reopened, but as of 8:45 p.m. Monday, the southbound lanes remain closed between Le Seuer and St. Peter.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stock Image

NICOLLET COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Monday just north of St. Peter in Lake Prairie Township.

According to officials, the crash occurred at around 4:30 on Highway 169, temporarily shutting down traffic in both directions.

The northbound lanes have since been reopened, but as of 8:45 p.m. Monday, the southbound lanes remain closed between Le Seuer and St. Peter.

No further details about the crash have been provided.

OTHER NEWS: Solo paddler rescued from BWCA wilderness

OTHER NEWS: 22-year-old dies after single-vehicle crash on I-35 in Faribault