State Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-94 in St. Michael

ST MICHAEL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says to expect delays on Interstate 94 in St. Michael Tuesday evening due to a fatal crash.
According to a State Patrol spokesperson, the crash happened in the westbound lane of I-94 at Highway 241. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show a significant amount of traffic backed up during rush hour.
So far no details have been released about the crash victim.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.