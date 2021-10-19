State Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-94 in St. Michael

Authorities are telling drivers to expect delays.

ST MICHAEL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says to expect delays on Interstate 94 in St. Michael Tuesday evening due to a fatal crash.

According to a State Patrol spokesperson, the crash happened in the westbound lane of I-94 at Highway 241. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show a significant amount of traffic backed up during rush hour.

So far no details have been released about the crash victim.

