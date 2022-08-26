State Patrol investigating fatal motorcycle accident in Washington County

Officials says a motorcyclist lost control and veered off the highway into crashed in the grass median.

NEWPORT, Minnesota — Minnesota State Patrol are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Washington County Friday night.

A motorcyclist was traveling northbound along Highway 61 in Newport, which is 14 miles southeast of St. Paul, before exiting the ramp to go onto Interstate 494, officials say. The driver veered off the highway and lost control of the bike before halting in the grass median.

State Patrol say no other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released as the incident remains under investigation.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

