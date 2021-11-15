State Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-94 in St. Paul

x
The eastbound lanes of I-94 near Snelling Avenue were closed Sunday night while police investigated the fatal crash.
Credit: KARE 11
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-94 in St. Paul Sunday night.

According to police, the accident happened on I-94 eastbound near Snelling Avenue.

The highway was closed for a period of time Sunday night and traffic was diverted to Highway 280, but the lanes were reopened as of early Monday morning.

State Patrol hasn't released information on what caused the crash or who was involved.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

