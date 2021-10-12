Woman seriously injured in collision with school bus in Carver County

The driver of a Cadillac is fighting for her life at a local hospital after colliding with a bus on Highway 212 Tuesday night.

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a serious crash between a school bus and a car that happened Tuesday evening in Carver County.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on westbound Highway 212 near County Road 31. Investigators believe the driver of the school bus, a 78-year-old man from Hutchinson, was northbound on County Road 31 when he turned left onto westbound Highway 212 and collided with a Cadillac CTS driven by a 21-year-old woman from Glencoe.

Police say the woman driving the Cadillac was seriously hurt in the crash, and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol website says two passengers on the school bus, a 12-year old boy and a 14-year-old boy, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both of the boys are from Hutchinson.

The bus driver was not hurt.

State Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash westbound Highway 212 near County Road 31 in Carver County. The crash involves a passenger car and a school bus. Injuries in the school bus are non-life threatening at this time. Info will be posted at https://t.co/H61Hy2CkD2 — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) October 13, 2021

The stretch of westbound Highway 212 through Norwood Young America was closed for several hours for investigation and cleanup. No word at this point whether charges will be filed in the incident.