State plans to close Minneapolis nursing home

MDH took control of the Twin City Gardens Nursing Home in October, but now says closing due to "significant structural deficiencies."

MINNEAPOLIS — A few months after taking control of the Twin City Gardens Nursing Home in northeast Minneapolis, the Minnesota Department of Health plans to close it down.

Back in October, MDH officials said the takeover was a "temporary measure" to ensure resident safety and continued care.

On Thursday, officials said they would close the facility due to "significant structural deficiencies," according to a news release.

The Twin City Gardens Nursing Home has 28 residents and 53 employees, according to MDH.

The state's managing agent plans to help the residents find new homes.

MDH said the target closing date is in 60 days but that will depend on how long it takes for all the residents to find a place to live.

"With a leaking roof, mold and other extensive repairs needed to the building, the best and safest option at this point is to move residents to new homes," said MDH Health Regulation Division Director Martha Burton Santibáñez in the news release. "We try to avoid facility closure during receivership situations, but the condition of the building limited our options."

Officials said the residents and staff were informed of the decision to close on Jan. 5.

