Prosecutors request speedier start for state trial of ex-MPD officers Thao and Kueng

The state of Minnesota filed a request Friday for a speedier start to the state trial of former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng.

Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank wrote to Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill on Friday requesting that the state trial be sped up citing the Victim's Rights Act.

The prosecution’s submission comes two weeks after Cahill granted both Thao and Kueng’s request for the trial to commence one year after their sentencing in the federal court case.

Both Thao and Kueng were charged with depriving George Floyd of his civil rights in federal court back in February.

On March 9, 2022 and May 27, 2022, plea negotiations and trial scheduling were discussed in Cahill’s chambers between the judge and Kueng’s defense, according to court documents.

Kueng informed the court that he was unavailable for the scheduled trial date in January 2023, and requested that the state trial be delayed until after April 2023 due to "personal reasons."

But for now, the ex-officer’s trial is still scheduled to begin Jan. 5, 2023.

