MN state senator injured in snowmobile crash

According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Sen. John Jasinski was injured on a trail in Scandia Valley Township.

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — A Minnesota state senator was injured in a snowmobile crash Friday afternoon during an annual snowmobile event in central Minnesota.

According to a press release from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, Sen. John Jasinski, a Republican senator for District 24, was injured in a crash on a trail in Scandia Valley Township while riding with Sen. Mark Johnson, a Republican senator for District 1.

The Department of Natural Resources released an incident report with further details, including a recount of the crash itself. According to the incident report, Sen. Jasinski said he was riding on the trail when he reached a sharp left turn. While slowing to make the turn, Jasinski said his snowmobile rolled and he was thrown from the machine. After being thrown from the snowmobile, Jasinski said he was struck by the snowmobile being driven by Johnson.

In the incident report, Johnson said he tried to avoid contact, but Jasinski's momentum carried him in front of Johnson's path and he was unable to avoid a collision. Johnson's snowmobile then struck Jasinski and stopped on top of him, according to the incident report.

According to a statement from Sen. Jasinski, the crash left him with three broken ribs, a broken pelvis and a fractured L5 vertebrae.

“While the physical recovery may be long, I’m ready to participate with remote access for hearings and floor sessions and fully engage in this session," Sen. Jasinski said in a statement. "I also will be in regular communication with Senate staff and my Legislative Assistant to continue to provide the best constituent services to my district. I want my constituents to know they can continue to reach out for assistance, and I will do whatever I can to help.”

MORE NEWS: Hennepin County Sheriff to pay for damages to squad

Watch more local news: