State trooper seriously injured in northern Minnesota crash

According to Minnesota State Patrol, Trooper Gregg Gerhartz's injuries are believed to be "serious but non life-threatening."

FORT RIPLEY, Minn. — A Minnesota State Trooper was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highway 371 and County Road 2 in Fort Ripley Township, Minnesota, which is located about 15 miles southwest of Brainerd.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the trooper, identified as Gregg Gerhartz, was extricated from his vehicle following the crash, and his injuries are believed to be "serious but non life-threatening."

State Patrol dispatch received a call just after 7:10 a.m. regarding the crash involving a State Patrol squad and a Ford F-150. Both vehicles had significant damage from the crash.

Gerhartz was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center, while the driver of the F-150 had non life-threatening injuries and didn't need to be transported, according to officials.

According to the State Patrol incident report, Gerhartz was traveling westbound on County Road 2 when the F-150, which was traveling northbound on Highway 371, struck the trooper's vehicle on the driver's side.

Preliminary investigation indicates that impairment is not suspected, according to officials.

OTHER NEWS: Teen dies in cliff jumping mishap at Lake Byllesby