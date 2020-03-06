x
Judge blocks Shady's bar chain from resuming sit-down dining

The owner of the 'Shady’s' chain in Stearns County had originally planned to reopen a bar last month in defiance of the governor's COVID-19 order.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A judge on Tuesday blocked a chain of central Minnesota bars and restaurants from offering sit-down dining in violation of Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stearns County judge issued a temporary injunction sought by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison against the owner of the “Shady’s” chain. Shady’s owner Kris Schiffler earlier had planned to reopen a bar in Albany last month, but announced he was not reopening after he was blocked by a court order.

“All Minnesotans — especially the folks who live in and near Stearns County — can be relieved that the Court has put their health first by granting this temporary injunction,” Ellison said in a statement.

Walz has since allowed bars and restaurants to offer outdoor dining.

Ellison has said his office warned Schiffler that he could be fined up to $25,000 for each location that opened. Schiffler also has Shady’s taverns in Burtrum, Cold Spring, New Munich, Rice and St. Martin. They’re all in or near Stearns County, a COVID-19 hot spot with 2,042 cases confirmed as of Tuesday.

An attorney for “Shady’s” owner did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, more than 25,500 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Minnesota. Minnesota reported 22 new deaths Tuesday, raising the state's death toll to 1,072.

An emotional Kris Schiffler wiped away tears as he told supporters he would not defy a judge's restraining order and reopen his business.