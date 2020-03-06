Judge blocks Shady's bar chain from resuming sit-down dining

The owner of the 'Shady’s' chain in Stearns County had originally planned to reopen a bar last month in defiance of the governor's COVID-19 order.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A judge on Tuesday blocked a chain of central Minnesota bars and restaurants from offering sit-down dining in violation of Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stearns County judge issued a temporary injunction sought by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison against the owner of the “Shady’s” chain. Shady’s owner Kris Schiffler earlier had planned to reopen a bar in Albany last month, but announced he was not reopening after he was blocked by a court order.

“All Minnesotans — especially the folks who live in and near Stearns County — can be relieved that the Court has put their health first by granting this temporary injunction,” Ellison said in a statement.

Walz has since allowed bars and restaurants to offer outdoor dining.

Ellison has said his office warned Schiffler that he could be fined up to $25,000 for each location that opened. Schiffler also has Shady’s taverns in Burtrum, Cold Spring, New Munich, Rice and St. Martin. They’re all in or near Stearns County, a COVID-19 hot spot with 2,042 cases confirmed as of Tuesday.

An attorney for “Shady’s” owner did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.