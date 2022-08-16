Stefon Diggs has spoken: Minnesota's state fair is the best

Someone get this man a funnel cake.

MINNESOTA, USA — Even though it's been years since he suited up in Minnesota Vikings purple and gold, Stefon Diggs still knows that the Land of 10,000 Lakes is home to a top tier state fair.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver had food and not football on his mind Tuesday, tweeting, "I haven’t been to a fair or carnival in so long.. I need a funnel cake."

Which he followed with the declaration, "No lie, Minnesota has the best fair in the world lol no debate."

Agreed.

No lie, Minnesota has the best fair in the world lol no debate — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) August 16, 2022

Minnesota State Fair folks said they're "honored" by the tweet, and the Minnesota Wild seconded Diggs' sentiments.

The major smooch-up to Minnesota might be enough to make some fans of The Purple forgive the talented wideout for forcing a trade to Buffalo in 2020, taking a weapon out of the Vikings' arsenal.

With little more than a week to go until the fairground gates open for the season, there's plenty for first-timers and lifelong fans of the Great Minnesota Get-Together to get excited for in 2022.

Walk down any street and you'll likely find a corn dog or pronto pup, French fries or cotton candy, or something, anything on a stick. But if you're in the market for something different this year, check out the list of new foods from dozens of vendors.

Thirsty? Wash your meals down with one of this year's new brews and beverages.

And while you could fill your entire day at the fair with eating and drinking, there are tons of attractions and events that are worth a visit as well. Music your thing? Click here for more info on this year's Grandstand lineup and where to find free music stages and performances around the fair.

Diggs, who was reportedly dissatisfied during some of his time with the Vikings, was traded to Buffalo in March of 2020 for a handful of draft picks a first-round pick in that year's NFL Draft.

Still, Vikings fans will always remember Diggs for his performance in the NFC divisional playoff game against the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 14, 2018. Known as the "Minneapolis Miracle," Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs for the game-winning touchdown with just seconds left in the game.

The play was dubbed the "Moment of the Year" at the 2018 ESPYs.

