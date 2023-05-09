Stillwater bar charged in connection to George Musser's death

Brian's Bar and Grill is facing two charges for selling alcohol to the 20-year-old college student the night before he died.

The Stillwater bar where 20-year-old George Musser was served alcohol before he died last December is now facing charges in connection to his death.

A criminal complaint reveals that Brian's Bar and Grill, located in downtown Stillwater, is facing gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges for selling alcohol to Musser on Dec. 23, 2022.

The complaint alleges that when Musser entered the bar and ordered alcoholic beverages, no one asked for his ID. Court documents say Brian's Bar and Grill continued to sell alcohol to other underage people that night and into the next morning.

Musser, a student at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls, was reported missing after he left the bar on Saturday, Dec. 24 and didn't return home. His body was located in Baytown Township on Sunday night, on Christmas Day.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said temperatures were well below zero when Musser left Brian's around 2 a.m. wearing a flannel, shirt, jeans, stocking cap and shoes.

Video footage from traffic and surveillance cameras showed a person matching Musser's description as he walked on foot from downtown Stillwater toward where his body was eventually located.

According to the sheriff's office, preliminary evidence indicated Musser died as a result of cold weather exposure.

Two weeks prior to Musser's death, prosecutors said a person contacted Brian's and told them that Musser was getting into the bar "and getting drunk there" while underage. They also said that the bar was known as a place where underage people could go to drink. According to the criminal complaint from May 3, the bar manager told the caller they were aware of the problem.

A first appearance hearing for the charges is scheduled for June 8, 2023.

