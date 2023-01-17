Stillwater council considers sales tax to pay for $12 million park plans

The city council is also asking the legislature for the money in bonding for the two park projects and gazebo renovations.

STILLWATER, Minn. — The Stillwater City Council says now is the time to develop new parks along the St. Croix River as the area grows into a bigger tourist destination.

But the ideas aren't cheap.

And one of the ways to pay for them could come out of your pocket.

On Tuesday night, the council unanimously approved the first step to consider a possible 20-year, half-percent sales tax on general purchases to pay for the park projects.

"We've purchased this land with the state, county and ourselves, and now it's time to get it developed," said City Council member Mike Polehna. "It's a wild and national scenic river, one of the only ones designated in the United States, so it's a real asset to our community."

The council says the park projects, gazebo renovations and preservation of historic buildings, among other things, would cost $12 million.

The council is first asking the legislature first to pay for it in bonding, a shared cost, Polehna explained, and calls it a true partnership.

But if the bid for that fails, the council will consider that sales tax — the city administrator saying to consider it another $0.50 on a $100 run at Target.

It would only be in effect until the projects were paid for. The city administrator expects the tax would raise about $1.1 million every year.

"This is just the very first step of trying to figure out how we want to do this for our community," said Polehna. "It's time we get it done and we get it developed and used by our tourists, our community, whomever."

The earliest people would ever vote on a possible referendum would be in November of 2024 and the sales tax would be imposed the next year. City council members, though, hoping some of those improvements would start before that.

