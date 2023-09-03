Stillwater Prison in lockdown after incident involving around 100 prisoners

The Department of Corrections said a group of inmates refused to return to their cells on Sunday.

STILLWATER, Minn. — Inmates at the Stillwater prison are on lockdown Sunday after a large group of prisoners refused to return to their cells.

Stillwater Prison officials told KARE 11 that when a group of inmates from one block were let into the common area to shower, they refused to return to their cells.

In a press release, the DOC said all staff were removed from common areas during the incident. Two correctional officers were safe in the unit's secure control area, officials said. The rest of the prisoners, around 1100 people, were still in their cells.

DOC Spokesman Andy said the prison activated the Crisis Negotiation team and the DOC's Special Operations Response team, out of an abundance of caution.

No injuries were reported and officials described the situation as "stable."

The inmates who prompted the lockdown want more time out of their cells and are in communication with faculty leadership, officials said.

KARE 11 will update this story as more information is made available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+