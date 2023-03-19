Stillwater to hold informational meeting Monday to prepare for potential flooding

A Spring Flood Informational Meeting will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

STILLWATER, Minn. — 'The Dock', located right off the St. Croix River has been a fixture in Downtown Stillwater for 30 years.

"It's under new ownership as of 2022," said Erika Wallace, director of operations at the long-time eatery.

"We took over in June. Of course, water and flooding are always a concern, being this close to the water," she said.

With spring rapidly approaching, following a record-breaking snowy winter, there's now an increased potential for flooding.

The National Weather Service's March spring flooding outlook shows it's way above normal and with more rain and snow over the past two weeks, the amount of water in the snowpack is considerably high for this time of year.

"Unfortunately everything is lining up, where the ground is very saturated," said Stillwater Mayor, Ted Kozlowski.

Kozlowski says the city is planning to hold a flood informational meeting Monday night.

"It's really to give residents and business owners an understanding of what the levy is going to look like when it's going to go up," he said.

The latest forecasts have added concern.

"The forecast from last week, made it look worse, with a 70% chance to get to 689 ft. and we haven't had a forecast that high since 2001, so that really put everyone in gear to make sure we have the sandbags, and volunteers and everyone lined up," he said.

While the city says it's planning ahead, business owners say they're staying prepared.

"They do a really good job in Stillwater and they have a lot of people who volunteer so we're hoping for the best, but always expecting the worst," said Wallace.

A Spring Flood Informational Meeting will be held Monday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 216 N. Fourth St.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+