Lockdown lifted at Stillwater Area High School

According to the school's principal, the lockdown was prompted by a social media threat.

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. — Stillwater Area High School was placed on a modified lockdown Tuesday morning after school officials learned of threatening posts on social media.

According to an email sent by Principal Rob Bach, the school learned of the threatening social media posts on Tuesday morning and began working with local law enforcement agencies to investigate where the posts came from.

Stillwater Area High School, which is located in Oak Park Heights, was placed into a modified lockdown as a precaution, Bach said in an email obtained by KARE 11.

School officials did not share what a modified lockdown is or what site the threatening posts were made on.

The email obtained by KARE 11 shows the email from Bach was sent out to parents just before 10:15 a.m.

Just before 11 a.m., Bach sent another email to parents announcing that the modified lockdown was lifted and the school is back to normal operations. For students still at SAHS, they will continue their day with their normal class schedules and school buses will take them home after school like normal.

He added that there was no real threat to students.

"When social media threats are made it is crucial that your child report any knowledge of the source of the post or other posts of concern to school officials as soon as possible," Bach wrote. "This allows for an investigation to determine facts in an effort to dispel rumors that create a more difficult situation to manage."

Due to the modified lockdown, many Stillwater students left the high school but absences will be excused.

Bach asked any parents or students who have additional information about the threatening posts to contact the main office at 651-351-8040 or the Oak Park Heights Police Department at 651-439-4723.

"We take the safety and health of our students and staff is our top priority, and we will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to determine the source of these concerning posts," Bach said.

