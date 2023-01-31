Stolen car leads Ramsey County Sheriff's deputies on chase in northeast metro

The sheriff's department said someone made a fake 911 call about a carjacking and shooting in connection to the stolen vehicle.

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Ramsey County Sheriff's officials have launched an investigation after a stolen car led deputies on a chase around the northeast metro Monday night, and two male suspects fled police and carried out two more carjackings.

According to the department, around 11 p.m. on Jan. 30, a deputy saw a driver speeding near County Road C and Little Canada Road. The driver refused to stop when approached by the deputy, at which point a chase was initiated.

While following the vehicle, the pursuing officer was notified that a 911 caller reported a woman was carjacked and shot near 35E and Little Canada Road, and that the stolen car was the one currently being chased by the sheriff's deputy.

The chase continued until the car pulled over and two armed men jumped out onto an on-ramp before they got back into the car and started to drive away, the sheriff's office said.

At that point another deputy performed a PIT maneuver and stopped the car from driving. The two males, who both had handguns, got out of the car and ran from the scene, police said. Officers found two females inside the car, one of whom appeared to be overdosing. Medics were called, and both were taken into custody.

Later that night, officers learned each of the male suspects carjacked another vehicle, one of which was later found unoccupied in Mounds View. The car that was initially involved in the police chase was found to be stolen out of Brooklyn Park.

Deputies also learned that the 911 call about the carjacking and shooting was fake, and nobody was actually shot.

Anyone with information about the two suspects involved should contact the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

