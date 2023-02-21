Here are some of the businesses closing early because of the storm

Some Twin Cities-area grocery stores, theaters and other businesses have made the decision to close for a portion of Wednesday or Thursday due to the winter weather.

MINNEAPOLIS — With major snow totals in the forecast, some Twin Cities area businesses are making schedule adjustments or closing altogether.

Find a non-exhaustive list of business closings below, which will be updated as we learn about them. For school closings and cancellations, find an updated list by visiting kare11.com/closings.

GROCERY STORES

Lunds and Byerlys: In an email to customers and social media post, the grocery chain announced it will close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday. The message noted that "some in-store services might not be available on Thursday."

Kowalski's: In a social media post, the company said all stores will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday to "allow our employees to get home safely." Stores will reopen Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

THEATERS

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres: In a website post, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres announced performances will be canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 22, including matinee and evening performances.

This is a developing story. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

