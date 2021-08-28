Storm brings hail, wind damage to Minnesota on Saturday

Central Minnesota has already seen downed trees and large hail, with more storms expected in the evening.

MINNESOTA, USA — Storms rumbling through much of Minnesota Saturday brought reports of downed trees, power outages, golf-ball-sized hail and other damage.

As of 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power said outages are affecting more than 2,000 people in the state.

A tornado watch that had been issued for portions of the metro area on Saturday afternoon was cancelled before its 4 p.m. expiration. However, more storms are expected later Saturday in the eastern Dakotas, moving into Minnesota in the evening hours. You can view the latest weather advisories on the NWS website. You can watch KARE 11's live radar here.

KARE 11 received photos of heavy early afternoon damage from the storm, especially in areas of central Minnesota.

Jessica Coners texted photos of downed trees in Alexandria, Minnesota. She said the storm's high winds also flipped boat lifts on Lake Reno.

Winds from the first round of storms reached up to 70 mph in parts of the state.

Many people reported golf-ball-sized hail, especially in Sauk Rapids and St. Cloud. Trained spotters with the NWS reported large hail in various counties.

Later on Saturday, the Minnesota State Fair put a pause on free stage entertainment and Arts A'Fair performances due to lightning.

All free stage entertainment and Arts A'Fair performances are temporarily paused due to lightning in the area. — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 28, 2021

You can click through other submitted photos of Saturday's storm below. You can text your own weather-related photos to (763) 797-7215.