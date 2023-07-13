Storm causes tree to fall, crush car; teen driver injured

Witnesses said the teen was taken to HCMC to be treated for minor injuries.

MINNEAPOLIS — A teenager was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a tree fell and crushed his vehicle with him inside.

People at the scene, including family members and the teen's work supervisor, told KARE 11 the teen was working as private security on the 300 block of Thomas Avenue in south Minneapolis when storms caused a tree to fall on his vehicle, narrowly missing him in the driver's seat.

Witnesses said the teen was taken to HCMC to be treated for minor injuries.

The teen's work supervisor told KARE he had been on the job for only about three weeks when the event occurred.

KARE 11 has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for more information, which will be added when/if it becomes available.

