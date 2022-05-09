Street outside First Ave one step closer to commemorative renaming for Prince

The City Planning Commission approved the commemorative renaming of First Avenue between 7th and 8th Streets in Minneapolis to honor the late music icon, Prince.

MINNEAPOLIS — Controversy? Not within the Minneapolis City Planning Commission Monday night.

The body unanimously approved the Downtown Council's request to add a commemorative street sign along a portion of First Avenue North in downtown Minneapolis — "Prince Rogers Nelson Way" — to posthumously honor Minneapolis-native and international icon, Prince.

The renaming affects the area of North First Avenue between 7th and 8th Streets North, which runs along the front of First Avenue & 7th St. Entry — the club Prince helped launch into an international fame with his movie and subsequent album, "Purple Rain."

The final approval for the street's renaming will now fall onto the city council, where it is expected to pass.

Prince died suddenly on April 21, 2016 in Chanhassen, after an accidental opioid overdose. He was 57.

